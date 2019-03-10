Services
DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
141 E. Orange Street
Lancaster, PA 17602
(717) 394-4097
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
141 E. Orange Street
Lancaster, PA 17602
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
141 E. Orange Street
Lancaster, PA 17602
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Leonard Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leonard Johnson


1947 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Leonard Johnson Obituary
Leonard Johnson

Lancaster, PA - Leonard "Bruce" Johnson, 71, of Lancaster, peacefully passed away on March 6, 2019. He was the loving husband of Beverly (Collins) Johnson to whom he was married to for 50 years.

Born in Wilmington, DE on June 20th 1947, he was the son of Leonard and Phyllis (Wilkins) Johnson.

After graduating from Christiana High School, he proudly served in the United States Army and then obtained his Associates Degree from the University of Delaware. Bruce worked in the supermarket industry his entire career and retired after working for Pathmark for 42 years. He and his wife Beverly were also the proprietors of Toy Talk Replicas for over 15 years.

In his spare time, Bruce enjoyed fishing, reading, watching western films, traveling, rooting for Philadelphia sports teams and attending various activities of his loving grandchildren. He was also the Treasurer for River Hills Bass Masters.

In addition to his wife Beverly, he is survived by a daughter, Amy Berger and her husband Chad and their children Cassidy and Cameron all of Lancaster, PA and a son, Scott Johnson and his wife Jen and their children Zach and Aidan of Newark, DE; sisters, Cheryl (Lou) D'Onofrio and Debbie (Kenny) Grabowski; his aunt, Margie Gilmore and nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service at DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 141 E. Orange St., Lancaster, PA 17602 on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at 11:00 AM. A visitation will be held from 9:00 AM until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , Attn: Captain Morgan's Cancer Crusaders, 314 Good Dr., Lancaster, PA 17603 or via Captain Morgan's Cancer Crusaders Facebook or Web page. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit: www.DeBordSnyder.com
Published in The News Journal on Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now