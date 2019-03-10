|
|
Leonard Johnson
Lancaster, PA - Leonard "Bruce" Johnson, 71, of Lancaster, peacefully passed away on March 6, 2019. He was the loving husband of Beverly (Collins) Johnson to whom he was married to for 50 years.
Born in Wilmington, DE on June 20th 1947, he was the son of Leonard and Phyllis (Wilkins) Johnson.
After graduating from Christiana High School, he proudly served in the United States Army and then obtained his Associates Degree from the University of Delaware. Bruce worked in the supermarket industry his entire career and retired after working for Pathmark for 42 years. He and his wife Beverly were also the proprietors of Toy Talk Replicas for over 15 years.
In his spare time, Bruce enjoyed fishing, reading, watching western films, traveling, rooting for Philadelphia sports teams and attending various activities of his loving grandchildren. He was also the Treasurer for River Hills Bass Masters.
In addition to his wife Beverly, he is survived by a daughter, Amy Berger and her husband Chad and their children Cassidy and Cameron all of Lancaster, PA and a son, Scott Johnson and his wife Jen and their children Zach and Aidan of Newark, DE; sisters, Cheryl (Lou) D'Onofrio and Debbie (Kenny) Grabowski; his aunt, Margie Gilmore and nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service at DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 141 E. Orange St., Lancaster, PA 17602 on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at 11:00 AM. A visitation will be held from 9:00 AM until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , Attn: Captain Morgan's Cancer Crusaders, 314 Good Dr., Lancaster, PA 17603 or via Captain Morgan's Cancer Crusaders Facebook or Web page. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit: www.DeBordSnyder.com
Published in The News Journal on Mar. 10, 2019