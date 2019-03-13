|
Leonard Phillip "Phil" Sabato
Wilmington - Leonard Phillip Sabato (aka. Phil), age 78, passed away peacefully on March 8, 2019, surrounded by his family after a short illness.
Born in 1940, in Bishop, WV to the late Leo & Nancy (Payne) Sabato. The family relocated to South Philadelphia where Phil finished his schooling.
He served in the United States Army in Korea. After serving his country, Phil attended & graduated from the McCarrie School of Mechanical Dentistry, Philadelphia, PA in 1963.
Phil started his dental career at Dodd Dental Lab.and later opened Sabato Dental Lab which he operated for over 45 years.
Phil loved spending time with family and friends, hosting pool parties, playing chess, watching the History channel, assembling models, and collecting trains.
He is survived by his three sons, David (Denise), Stephen (Sharon) and Leo. His grandsons Nicholas, Shawn and Jacob. His sister Bertha Brittingham and brothers Joseph (Regina), and Dennis (Joann).
Funeral Services will be held Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Chandler Funeral Home, 2506 Concord Pike, Wilmington, DE 19803. Viewing will be from 2-4pm, followed immediately by a short service. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, please send contributions for Homeless Vets to Troubadour Ministry, P.O. Box 13201, Wilmington, DE 19850 or at troubadourministry.org.
