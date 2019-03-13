Services
Chandler Funeral Homes and Crematorium
2506 Concord Pike
Wilmington, DE 19803
(302) 478-7100
Viewing
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Chandler Funeral Homes and Crematorium
2506 Concord Pike
Wilmington, DE 19803
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
4:00 PM
Chandler Funeral Homes and Crematorium
2506 Concord Pike
Wilmington, DE 19803
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Leonard Sabato
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leonard Phillip "Phil" Sabato


1940 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Leonard Phillip "Phil" Sabato Obituary
Leonard Phillip "Phil" Sabato

Wilmington - Leonard Phillip Sabato (aka. Phil), age 78, passed away peacefully on March 8, 2019, surrounded by his family after a short illness.

Born in 1940, in Bishop, WV to the late Leo & Nancy (Payne) Sabato. The family relocated to South Philadelphia where Phil finished his schooling.

He served in the United States Army in Korea. After serving his country, Phil attended & graduated from the McCarrie School of Mechanical Dentistry, Philadelphia, PA in 1963.

Phil started his dental career at Dodd Dental Lab.and later opened Sabato Dental Lab which he operated for over 45 years.

Phil loved spending time with family and friends, hosting pool parties, playing chess, watching the History channel, assembling models, and collecting trains.

He is survived by his three sons, David (Denise), Stephen (Sharon) and Leo. His grandsons Nicholas, Shawn and Jacob. His sister Bertha Brittingham and brothers Joseph (Regina), and Dennis (Joann).

Funeral Services will be held Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Chandler Funeral Home, 2506 Concord Pike, Wilmington, DE 19803. Viewing will be from 2-4pm, followed immediately by a short service. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, please send contributions for Homeless Vets to Troubadour Ministry, P.O. Box 13201, Wilmington, DE 19850 or at troubadourministry.org.

For online condolences, please visit Chandlerfuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chandler Funeral Homes and Crematorium
Download Now