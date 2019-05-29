|
Leonard "Lenny" Poultney
Middletown - Leonard James Poultney, age 65 of Middletown, DE, departed this earthly life on May 27, 2019.
He was born on October 27th in Red Lion, DE.
For those who know Lenny, you knew the simplicity with which he lived his life. He was humble, scrupulous, and loyal. A passionate sports fan, he especially loved baseball and was a lifelong Phillies fan. His greatest pride was coaching Little League. He was unassumingly brilliant; an avid reader, a history buff, and a lover and keeper of facts.
His greatest love and accomplishment was creating his family. His family was his life. He married the love of his life, Connie Oakes, whom he admired and respected with all of his heart. He relished every moment spent with his children, Kellen and Jacy. He especially loved spending time with them at his beloved beach house in Ocean View, Delaware. His ultimate joy were his two grandchildren, Everly and Kellen.
Lenny is preceded in death by his father, James, and his son, Kellen.
He is survived by his wife Connie, daughter Jacy Potts (Michael), his grandchildren Everly and Kellen, his mother Doris, sisters Janet Henderson (Dan), Sherri Lanouette (Brian), and Connie Schonebeck (Doug), along with cherished in-laws, nieces, and nephews.
A viewing will be held Thursday, May 30, 2019, from 6-8pm at Daniels & Hutchison Funeral Home, 212 N. Broad St., Middletown, DE. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday at 11 am at St. Joseph Parish, 371 E. Main St., Middletown, DE. Interment will immediately follow in Glenwood Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the KJP Foundation, a charitable organization founded to honor the life of Lenny's son, Kellen Poultney, which provides financial assistance to local families in need.
Published in The News Journal on May 29, 2019