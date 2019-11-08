|
Leonard Thomas Olszewski
Wilmington - Age 99, passed away Tuesday, November 5, 2019.
Born in Shenandoah, PA to Peter Olszewski and Anna Shustack. Len served in the Air Force during WWII as a bombardier on a B29 on missions in the Pacific Theatre. His plane ran out of fuel on a mission, they ditched the plane in the Bay of Bengal and were rescued, but he never forgot those who lost their lives during that mission.
After the war he married his hometown sweetheart Louise Bonenberger. He earned a BA in Engineering at Drexel University and enjoyed a distinguished career at General Electric developing new welding techniques.
He and Louise loved to travel the globe, but most of all, enjoyed dinner with his family.
He is predeceased by his wife Louise; sisters Florence Plocinik, Clara Hylan, Anna Moore and Elenor Sinn and brother Peter. Len is survived by his three children, Linda Seddon (Ian Donnelly), Lee (Marie Brier), Lori (John) Culnane.
Published in The News Journal from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2019