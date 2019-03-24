|
Leonard V. McDannell, Jr.
Wilmington - Age 55, of Wilmington, DE, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Seasons Hospice after complications from a motorcycle accident.
Born in Wilmington, Leonard was the son of the Annie Mae (Church) McDannell and the late Leonard V. McDannell, Sr. He attended Richardson Park School and Conrad High School and worked as an auto mechanic. In addition to his father, he was predeceased by his sister, Victoria Lynn Elsayed.
He will be dearly missed by his mother, Annie Mae McDannell of Wilmington; his siblings, Pamela Degli Obizzi (Joseph) of Hockessin, Michael V. McDannell (Karen) of Bear and Patricia A. Trusty of the Bronx, NY; and a host of nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the Christiana Care Visiting Nurse Association for years of service and the staff of Seasons Hospice for their compassionate care.
Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Seasons Hospice, 220 Continental Drive, #407, Newark, DE 19713. Condolences may be made by visiting MealeyFuneralHomes.com
Published in The News Journal on Mar. 24, 2019