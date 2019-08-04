|
Leonis Dorothy "Dotty" Day
Claymont - Age 85, of Claymont, DE passed away on June 28, 2019 in a Wilmington, DE care facility.
Dotty was born July 8, 1933 in the Stratford-Sparta home of her grandparents Rufus Hardin and Mallie (nee Richardson) Joines to Welter Isaac and Dorothy (nee Mullin) Joines. She was a one-of-a-kind individual who enjoyed a career in the business field. This took her to work and reside in many locations including Manhattan, NY and Baltimore, MD. She was an avid book reader who took pleasure in participating in intellectual discussions within her book club which was featured on television's CSPAN. Dotty pursued her great interest in the art world and was an artist herself who created wonderful paintings that are cherished by her family and friends. She adored the beauty of the outdoors and sought to reflect this with her artwork. Dotty delighted in sharing her love of art with her grandchildren, teaching them to draw. In October 2000, she produced an updated Joines family history document that had been initially compiled by Earl and Earlene Joines entitled "R. H. Joines and Mallie Joines Family History 1700-2000."
Dotty is survived by her two sons, Frank "Chip" D. Guiseppe Jr. of Chesapeake, VA and Mark A. Guiseppe of Queensbury, NY; 6 grandchildren; sister, Elizabeth "Betty Jo" J. Joines Evans of Longmont, CO; and many nieces and nephews.
Interment will be 3:00 pm, Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Antioch Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery, 4852 Antioch Church Road, Sparta, NC 28675.
CREMATION SERVICE OF DELAWARE
Published in The News Journal on Aug. 4, 2019