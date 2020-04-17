|
Leroy Anderson
Philadelphia, PA - Born in Norristown, PA on November 9, 1934 to Lucille (Richardson) Anderson and Acie Anderson; departed this life on April 7, 2020.
Leroy was raised in Swedesburg, PA and graduated from Upper Merion High School. He joined the Army on September 11, 1952, where he served proudly for 3 years and was honorably discharged on September 19, 1955. Among his many military accomplishments, Leroy served as a Rocket Launcher and was awarded the Good Conduct Medal, Combat Infantry Badge with 2 Bronze Service Stars, United Nations Service Medal, Korean Defense Service Medal, and the National Defense Medal.
After his military service, Leroy moved to Philadelphia, PA where he became a well know Chef and a bar owner. He enjoyed and had a passion for cooking and his food was a piece of art to the palate and eyes.
Leroy was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Acie Anderson, Jr., Charles Anderson, Stewart Anderson; and sister-in-law, Libby Anderson.
He is survived by brothers, Otis Anderson (Bonnie), David Anderson; niece, Angela Miller (Joseph); sister-in-law, Rose Anderson; and a host of relatives and friends.
A memorial celebration service date is to be announced.
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020