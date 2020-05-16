Leroy E. Bryant Sr.



Wilmington - May 11, 2020



Leroy E. Bryant Sr., age 86 of Wilmington, sadly passed away on May 11, 2020. Leroy was born in Arcadia, Florida to the late Eddie and Alberta (Williams) Bryant. He was an extremely gifted student and all-star athlete at Smith Brown High School. Leroy was a proud Korean War Veteran serving in the U.S. Army. He was honorably discharged in 1960 with a rank of Sergeant First Class. He then moved on and started a life in Delaware. Leroy met and married the love of his life Maria Cianci Bryant, who preceded him in death in the year 2007. He was a devoted employee of DuPont, where he worked as chemical research technician for 34 years.



Leroy was a loyal family man who was quiet and stern, but once you got to know him you loved him. He genuinely loved his family and enjoyed spending time with them most of all. He also enjoyed cooking and spending time at Delaware Park.



Leroy is survived by his children Leroy E. Bryant II (Louise) and Franco O. D'alessio Sr. (Marianne); grandchildren Emma, Franco Jr., and Teresa (Erica); great-grandchildren Franco III, Logan, and Jacob; siblings Eddie Mae Griffin, Pearl Livingston (Paul), and Berta Bryant; sisters in law Arnell Bryant, Minnie Lee Bryant, Lidia Cianci, Teopista Cianci (Mario), Ornella Cianci (Claudio), Rita Cianci (Renato), Elsa Cianci (Michele); and many nieces and nephews.



Leroy is preceded in death by siblings Columbus Bryant (Rose Mae), John Bryant, James Dolphy Bryant (Lillian), Calvin Bryant, Rogers Bryant (Merlyn), Isiah Bryant Sr., Minnie "Teenie" Redden (Hayward Sr.), Willie Bryant, and Bessie Mae; mother in law Emma Novellino; father in law Orlando Cianci: brothers in law Gene Griffin, Rolando Cianci (Maria) and Santino Cianci; sisters in law Antoinetta Cianci, Elide Cianci, Antoinetta Cianci, and Donatella Cianci.



Funeral services will be private in accordance with Delaware COvid-19 regulations.



