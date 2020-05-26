Leroy Waller
Leroy Waller

Wilmington - Mr. Leroy Waller, age 74, departed this life on Monday, May 18, 2020 at Wilmington Hospital. He worked as an Environmental Technician for DuPont for many years. His hobbies consisted of playing Pool, he loved to be Mr. Fix-IT, and lastly he enjoyed walking around the neighborhood. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clifton and Lene Waller and his sister, Gazelle. Mr. Waller leaves to cherish his memory, his loving wife of 50 years, Mrs. Harriett Waller; his children, Eric and Donna Waller; his siblings, Buddy, Louis, Ernest, Tilly, Deloras and Clifton and a host of nephews, cousins and special friends. www.congofuneralhome.com




Published in The News Journal from May 26 to May 29, 2020.
