Leslie A. Ingram



Brooksville, FL - Leslie A. Ingram, 63, formerly of Smyrna, DE passed away on August 21, 2020. She is survived by her brother, Roland Buckingham.



Ingram, Leslie A, 63 of Brooksville, FL, formerly of Smyrna, DE passed away August 21, 2020 due to complications from an automobile accident. Leslie is survived by her brother Roland Buckingham and his wife Elizabeth Buckingham, her niece Kelsey Buckingham, and her nephew Roland Paynter Buckingham. Mama Les is also survived by hundreds of extended family, friends, and loved ones whom she has supported and been supported by throughout the years.



Leslie was preceded in death by her husband, Okley Ingram, her brother Stephen Buckingham, her mother Alta Buckingham, and her father Charles Buckingham.



Leslie greatly enjoyed traveling with her friends, was an excellent cook, and avid baker. When she wasn't riding her motorcycle, she was spoiling her wonderful cats.



Leslie worked at the Delaware City Refinery, spanning four decades, starting as an iron worker at 18, and retiring from the laboratory at 62.



The Delaware Celebration of Life will be held at the Cape Henlopen State Park Pavilion on September 25th, 2020 at 5PM.



The Florida Celebration of Life will be announced shortly.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donation be made to the Friends of Homosassa Springs Wildlife State Park, 4150 S Suncoast Blvd, Homosassa, FL 34446, C/O Leslie Ingram









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store