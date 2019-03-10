|
Leslie E. McCourt
Wilmington - Les, age 66, passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, March 8, 2019.
He was born in Wilmington to the late Robert and Thelma McCourt. Les graduated from McKean HS in 1970, the same year he received his Eagle Scout Award. He worked for the Hercules Research Center for 25 years, then started his own business, McCourt Electric, LLC. in 2001.
Les loved boating, fishing and spending time with his family. He has been a member of Mill Creek Fire Co., for 36 years where he held many offices.
He is survived by his wife Cheryl of 42 years; 2 daughters, Wendy Rutter (Brian) and Colleen Sadak (John); 3 grandchildren that he adored, Dewey and Bethany Rutter and Claire Sadak. Les is also survived by his brother and many cousins, nieces and nephews and sisters and brothers in law.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, March 14, from 5-8 pm, at the McCrery & Harra Funeral Homes, 3710 Kirkwood Hwy, Wilmington (Marshallton), where a funeral service will be held on Friday, March 15, at 11 am. Burial will follow at Silverbrook Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Mill Creek Fire Company, (www.millcreekfireco.org), Delaware Hospice (www.delawarehospice.org) or Leukemia/Lymphoma Society, ()
The family would like to thank the staff at the Helen Graham Center and Delaware Hospice for their loving care.
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2019