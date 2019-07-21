|
Leslie Geesaman
Elkton, MD - Leslie D. Geesaman of Elkton, MD, age 68, passed away Monday, July 15, 2019. She was born on October 11, 1950 in Wilmington, DE to Hilma Elva (Mutschler) Davis and the late Reynolds Davis.
Leslie was a very organized and detail oriented person, which served her well in her time working as an administrative assistant in a law office, and in her home life. She enjoyed reading magazines, trying new things, and keeping up to date on politics. Leslie had a green thumb and loved to make her flower and vegetable gardens grow. She preferred spending her leisure time at the beach, or anywhere with sand, whenever possible. Whether staying at home to raise her daughter or cooking with her grandson, Leslie's most cherished time was spent with her family.
Leslie is survived by her beloved husband of 48 years, Brad Geesaman; daughter, Kelly Geesaman; grandson, Raymond Hamm; mother, Hilma Davis; sister, Maida Pedicone and her husband, Joe; brother, Reynolds Jeffrey Davis; sister-in-law, Kristine Davis; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her father, Leslie was predeceased by two brothers: William R. Davis and Truit J. Davis.
A celebration of Leslie's life will be held at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at R.T. Foard & Jones Funeral Home, 122 W. Main St., Newark, DE 19711; where family and friends may begin visiting at 1:00 pm. Interment will be held privately. To send online condolences, please visit www.rtfoard.com.
Published in The News Journal on July 21, 2019