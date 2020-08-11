Leslie J. Gourdier
Wilmington - Leslie J. Gourdier, age 89, passed away at his home on Monday, August 10, 2020.
He graduated from Lansdown HS. Leslie proudly served his country in the US Marines during the Korean War and he was a member of the American Legion, Post 951 and Delaware Veterans Post #1.
He worked for Scott Paper as a paper maker retiring in 1980 after 30 years of service.
He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Irene; 2 children, Denise Kupchick (John) and John (Melanie), 6 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren and 5 siblings. Leslie was preceded in death by his brother, Tony.
Services and burial will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Shriners Children's Hospital
, 3551 N. Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19140 (note in the memo Leslie's name and Irene as next of kin).
For online condolences visit: www.mccreryandharra.com