Memorial service
Friday, May 3, 2019
6:30 PM
St Matthew's Church
901 Newport Pike
Wilmington, DE
Blacksburg, SC - Lester (Sonny) Jones, 71, formerly of Wilmington, DE passed away on April 6, 2019 at his home. Born April 7, 1947 in Nottingham PA, Sonny worked for General Motors for 35 years. He is survived by his children, Sherri (William) Rapposelli Jr, Joseph Jones, and Ryan (Holly) Jones, and four grandchildren. A memorial service will be held on Friday, May 3rd at 6:30pm at St Matthew's Church 901 Newport Pike Wilmington DE 19804. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St Matthew's Church.
Published in The News Journal on Apr. 29, 2019
