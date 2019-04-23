Services
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
(302) 731-5459
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Burial
Following Services
Gracelawn Memorial Park
Resources
New Castle - Lester Raughley, age 88, of New Castle, DE, went home to be with his beloved wife of 62 years, Patricia, on Saturday, April 20, 2019. Lester retired from Astra Zeneca after many years of dedicated service. He was a caring father and grandfather who enjoyed sharing his love of storytelling with them. Lester could always be found at the Howard Weston Senior Center and also hanging out at the New Castle Farmers Market on the weekends. In his younger days, he was a distance biker rider, pool player, and rollerskater. His constant companion was his rescue greyhound, Tina. Lester will be dearly missed by his family and friends.

Lester is survived by his son, David Raughley (Deborah); daughter, Valarie Carey (Frank); grandchildren, Victoria Luttrell (Christopher) and Colleen Noonan (James); 3 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews. Besides his wife, Patricia, Lester was preceded in death by his siblings: John Raughley (Delores), Pauline Jarman (Robert), and Jeanette Raughley.

A visitation will be held Wednesday, April 24, 2019, from 9:30-11 AM at Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans Rd., Newark, DE 19702 followed by a service in celebration of Lester's life at 11 AM. Burial will follow at Gracelawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Seasons Hospice, 220 Continental Dr. Suite 100, Newark, DE 19713. For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com.

Published in The News Journal on Apr. 23, 2019
