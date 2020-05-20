Leucia Butler Venable
Wilmington - On Sunday, May 17, 2020, Leucia Butler Venable, passed away quietly and peacefully in Wilmington, Delaware at the age of 95.
Leucia was born in Suffolk, Virginia in 1924. She grew up in Pocomoke City and Colora, Maryland where her father was a minister. Leucia attended Jacob Tome School in Port Deposit, Maryland, Western Maryland College, and received a Master's Degree in Library Science from Drexel College in Philadelphia.
She moved to Wilmington, Delaware with her parents in 1955, and became the librarian at Mount Pleasant High School where she worked until she retired in 1986. Leucia touched the lives of many students through the years. "Miss Venable", as she was known to her students, was always delighted to help and mentor students that came into her library.
Leucia was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church for sixty-five years. She enjoyed being a Deacon, participating in the Stephen's Ministry Program where she offered one-to-one Christian care for people going through tough times, and organizing the book sales at the Annual Bazaar.
She also enjoyed giving gifts, cooking, baking, clipping recipes, reading, telling stories and traveling the globe with family and friends. Leucia was always looking for another travel opportunity, which took her to over forty countries.
Leucia was preceded in death by her Father and Mother, Rev. Sidney J. Venable, Sr. and Leucia (Butler) Venable, and her siblings, Alice Venable Rice, and Dr. Sidney J. Venable, Jr.
Leucia, aka "Doot", was loved and will be missed by nine nieces and nephews; seventeen grand nieces and nephews; and twenty-four great-grand nieces and nephews and her beloved dachshund, Gretchen.
A small burial service for family and close friends will be held at the West Nottingham Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Colora, Maryland, Friday, May 22, 2020 at 11:30 AM.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Leucia Venable's name to: Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1502 West 13th Street, Wilmington, Delaware 19806.
For online condolences, please visit Chandlerfuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal from May 20 to May 21, 2020.