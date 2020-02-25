Resources
More Obituaries for Lewis Collat
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lewis Byck Collat

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lewis Byck Collat Obituary
Lewis Byck Collat

2/24/1926 - 2/24/2020

Lew was born in Savannah, GA to Siena and Elise Collat. After military service in World War II, he attended Georgia Tech on the GI Bill, earning a Mechanical Engineering degree with highest honors. When the DuPont Co. beckoned, Lew came to Wilmington and began his career in 1950 at the Experimental Station where he met the love of his life, Mary Grace. They married in 1955 and had three children, of whom he was so very proud.

In 1985, he retired and began welcoming his eight granddaughters. He continued his love of music by helping to found a Dixieland band, "The UUpbeats," and playing clarinet with them.

Lew will be remembered for his very active membership in the First Unitarian Church where his memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 2:00. In "Lew" of flowers, donations can be made to the church or the Southern Poverty Law Center to help Make America Kind Again.

Cremation Service

of Delaware
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lewis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -