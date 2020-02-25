|
Lewis Byck Collat
2/24/1926 - 2/24/2020
Lew was born in Savannah, GA to Siena and Elise Collat. After military service in World War II, he attended Georgia Tech on the GI Bill, earning a Mechanical Engineering degree with highest honors. When the DuPont Co. beckoned, Lew came to Wilmington and began his career in 1950 at the Experimental Station where he met the love of his life, Mary Grace. They married in 1955 and had three children, of whom he was so very proud.
In 1985, he retired and began welcoming his eight granddaughters. He continued his love of music by helping to found a Dixieland band, "The UUpbeats," and playing clarinet with them.
Lew will be remembered for his very active membership in the First Unitarian Church where his memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 2:00. In "Lew" of flowers, donations can be made to the church or the Southern Poverty Law Center to help Make America Kind Again.
Cremation Service
of Delaware
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020