|
|
Lewis D. Lawton
Wilmington - Lewis D. Lawton, age 64, of Wilmington, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.
He was the husband of Judy Lawton and they shared 34 years of marriage. Lewie graduated from Concord High School and the University of Delaware where he was a member of the K.A. Fraternity. He was a teacher at Gunning Bedford Middle School in the Colonial School District for 32 years.
Lewie enjoyed fishing and spending summers in Ocean City, MD and Rehoboth Beach, DE. He is remembered for his sense of humor and generosity and was always available and willing to help others.
He is survived by his mother Elsie Lawton, wife Judy, son Christopher, brother Vernon and numerous other extended family members. He is predeceased by his father Sonny Lawton, Aunt Jean and Uncle Vernon Montgomery and cousin Eddie Montgomery.
Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Monday, March 25, 2019 at 11:00AM at St. Mary Magdalene Roman Catholic Church, 7 Sharpley Road, Wilmington, DE 19803. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, Mass cards will be accepted or contributions to The Ministry of Caring, 115 E. 14th St., Wilmington DE 19801.
For online condolences, please visit Chandlerfuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2019