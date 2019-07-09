|
Lewis F. Lee
Wilmington - Mr. Lee departed this life on July 2, 2019, at his home; father of Stacey Lee (Eleanor Janet) and Troy Lee; brother of Marian Minor, Edith Neal, and Evelyn Havelow; grandfather of Skyy Lee, Mystique Lee and Aaron Grimes. Also many nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and friends
Celebration of Life Service 11 am, Tuesday, July 16th at Congo Funeral Home, 2317 N. Market Street, Wilm., DE 19802, with viewing from 9-10:45 am. Interment in Gracelawn Memorial Park.
Published in The News Journal on July 9, 2019