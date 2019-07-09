Services
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Congo Funeral Home
2317 N. Market Street
Wilmington, DE
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Congo Funeral Home
2317 N. Market Street
Wilmington, DE
Lewis F. Lee Obituary
Lewis F. Lee

Wilmington - Mr. Lee departed this life on July 2, 2019, at his home; father of Stacey Lee (Eleanor Janet) and Troy Lee; brother of Marian Minor, Edith Neal, and Evelyn Havelow; grandfather of Skyy Lee, Mystique Lee and Aaron Grimes. Also many nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and friends

Celebration of Life Service 11 am, Tuesday, July 16th at Congo Funeral Home, 2317 N. Market Street, Wilm., DE 19802, with viewing from 9-10:45 am. Interment in Gracelawn Memorial Park.
Published in The News Journal on July 9, 2019
