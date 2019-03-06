Services
Bell Funeral Home - Wilmington
909 Clifford Brown Walk
Wilmington, DE 19801
(302)658-1555
Viewing
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mother U.A.M.E
701 E. 5th Street
Wilmington, DE
Service
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Mother U.A.M.E
701 E. 5th Street
Wilmington, DE
Lewis James "Ronnie" Gosa


1948 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lewis James "Ronnie" Gosa Obituary
Lewis James "Ronnie" Gosa

Wilmington - Lewis James "Ronnie" Gosa, 70, of Wilmington, DE passed away at home on February 25, 2019. Lewis was a great father and grandfather to his family and cherished the time he spent with them.

Lewis leaves to cherish his memory, 2 children, Edward Gosa (Tameka) and Nicole Gosa (Darryl); 9 grandchildren, 1 great-grandson, other family members and friends.

Service will be held on Thursday March 7, 2019. Viewing, 9-11am, service at 11am, Mother U.A.M.E, 701 E. 5th Street, Wilmington, DE.

Arrangements by Bell Funeral Home

www.bellfh.com
Published in The News Journal on Mar. 6, 2019
