Lewis James "Ronnie" Gosa
Wilmington - Lewis James "Ronnie" Gosa, 70, of Wilmington, DE passed away at home on February 25, 2019. Lewis was a great father and grandfather to his family and cherished the time he spent with them.
Lewis leaves to cherish his memory, 2 children, Edward Gosa (Tameka) and Nicole Gosa (Darryl); 9 grandchildren, 1 great-grandson, other family members and friends.
Service will be held on Thursday March 7, 2019. Viewing, 9-11am, service at 11am, Mother U.A.M.E, 701 E. 5th Street, Wilmington, DE.
Arrangements by Bell Funeral Home
www.bellfh.com
Published in The News Journal on Mar. 6, 2019