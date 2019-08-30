Services
Lewis L. Lee Iv


1991 - 2019
Lewis L. Lee Iv Obituary
Lewis L. Lee, IV

Dacula, GA - Lewis L. Lee, IV was born on September 10, 1991 in Newark, Delaware to Darlene Baker and Lewis L. Lee III. He passed peacefully on August 19, 2019.in Dacula, Georgia.

Lewis attended Christiana High School. He spent the first half of his life in Elkton Maryland and Newark Delaware before relocating to Dacula Georgia.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother; Mary Louise Baker. He leaves to cherish his memory his mother Darlene Baker of Dacula, Georgia; Lewis L. Lee III of Newark, Delaware; brother Robert Baker and family; maternal grandfather Lloyd Baker of Delaware; paternal grandparents Shirley and Lewis L. Lee Jr. of Newark Delaware; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Service will be on August 31, 2019 from 2 pm to 4 pm at: Tom Wages Funeral Home, 118 A Scenic Highway, Lawrenceville, Georgia 30046.
Published in The News Journal on Aug. 30, 2019
