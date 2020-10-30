Lewis T. Graham, Jr.
Newark - Lewis T. Graham, Jr., 69, of Newark, DE passed away on Monday, October 26, 2020, following a two-year battle with leukemia. He was surrounded by his loving family.
Lew was born in Wilmington, the son of the late Rosaria V. (DiMauro) and Lewis T. Graham. He graduated from P.S. DuPont High School and served in the U.S. Army, 1st Armored Division, in the United States and Germany during the Vietnam War. Lew was an electrician and active member of the United Auto Workers, Local Union No. 435 and retired from General Motors in 2011 after 27 years. He was proud of his Union affiliation and served 5 terms as an elected Union representative.
Following the closing of the GM Plant, Lew and his wife, Diane, have operated D&L Electrical Services, Inc., for the past 11 years. He was a member of the American Legion Post 28, and enjoyed spending time there with his friends in the "Thirsty Thursday" group.
Lew was a huge sports fan. He was primarily a Philadelphia sports fan, but was also an avid Dodgers fan. How about those Dodgers! They won it for Lew!
He played softball and coached Little League for years. He enjoyed boating, fishing, and crabbing on his pontoon boat. His greatest joy was spending time with his family, especially attending his grandchildren's activities.
Lew is survived by his loving wife, Diane (Pitrizzi) Graham; his son, Craig Graham, and his wife, Julie; and his daughter, Renee (Graham) Epperson, and her husband, Chuck, all of Newark; his grandchildren, Jacob and Cole Graham, Tyler, Nicole, and Chloe Epperson; his beloved dog, Volt; his brothers, Pat Antonine and his wife, Janet, of St. Petersburg, FL; Anthony Graham of Newark, and Stephen Graham of New Castle; his sister, Annamarie Snitch, of Wilmington; his father-in-law, Paul Pitrizzi, of Millsboro, DE; his sisters-in-law Linda Pitrizzi Smith and her husband Roger, Jeanie Pitrizzi Blair and her husband Sam; and his many dear nieces and nephews. Special thanks to his niece Jennifer Leach (Patrick), nephew Austin Smith (Marisa), and cousin Michelle Harrell (Doug) for all the help they provided since Lew's illness began.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Ralphie Antonine; his sister, Josephine Shivery; his brother-in-law, Robert Snitch; and his mother-in-law, Louise Pitrizzi.
The family would like to thank Dr. Misleh and the staff at Medical Oncology Hematology Consultants and the caregiving angels of Unit 6E at the Christiana Hospital for all the special care they gave to Lew. Additionally, our gratitude goes out to the efforts of Dr. John Reinhardt and Dr. Kirsten Hauer who also made it possible for us to have Lew as long as we did.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, services will be private. A live webcast will be available on Thursday October 5th at 12:30pm via Lew's obituary on mealeyfuneralhomes.com
. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
- Delaware, 1300 N. Grant Avenue #100, Wilmington, DE 19806; and the American Legion Post 28, 31768 Legion Road, Millsboro, DE 19966. Online condolences may be sent to Mealeyfuneralhomes.com
.