Lewis Wilbur "Lou" McCleary
Lewis Wilbur "Lou" McCleary

Newark - Lewis Wilbur "Lou" McCleary, age 64, of Newark, DE, entered eternal rest on Sunday, July 5, 2020.

A public memorial service will be held from 3 pm until 8 pm on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at The Diamond State Post #2863 VFW, 8 South Dupont Road, Wilmington, DE 19804. Please arrive by 3 pm, an in-house service will be from 4 pm until 5 pm with a celebration to follow.

In lieu of flowers, please bring the great memories to share to help celebrate the life of Lou.

To leave online condolences and view the full obituary, visit: spicermullikin.com

Published in The News Journal from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
