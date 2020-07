Lewis Wilbur "Lou" McClearyNewark - Lewis Wilbur "Lou" McCleary, age 64, of Newark, DE, entered eternal rest on Sunday, July 5, 2020.A public memorial service will be held from 3 pm until 8 pm on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at The Diamond State Post #2863 VFW, 8 South Dupont Road, Wilmington, DE 19804. Please arrive by 3 pm, an in-house service will be from 4 pm until 5 pm with a celebration to follow.In lieu of flowers, please bring the great memories to share to help celebrate the life of Lou.To leave online condolences and view the full obituary, visit: spicermullikin.com SPICER-MULLIKINFUNERAL HOMES& CREMATORY302-368-9500