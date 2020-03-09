|
Lillian A. Gagnon
Wilmington - Lillian Gagnon, age 85, of Wilmington, DE, daughter of the late William and Lillian Taylor, passed away March 8, 2020 surrounded by her family.
Lillian worked for the Farmers Bank and was also a waitress at the Chuck Wagon, which was remembered with good memories of her friend Betty Houck. Lillian was the matriarch of her family and always enjoyed the holidays. Lillian and her husband, Jack, moved to Rehoboth in the early 2000s to enjoy their retirement. After Jack's passing, Lillian returned to Wilmington to be closer to her family but still continued to spend her summers at her beach house. She loved gardening and bird watching. She would always be seen working in her garden and pulling weeds no matter how frail she had become. She also was a well-known shopper and could out shop anyone in the family. The family would joke that in her old age, security at Boscov's would watch her get dropped off and not be picked up again for four hours and sometimes more.
Lillian is survived by her sons: John S. (Patricia), Gregory R. (Mary Kate), Shawn T. (Pamela), and Mark D. (Anna); daughter, Karen A. Bartuski (Frank); grandson, Shane Kapser, whom she raised from age 6 after his mother, Debbie, passed away; 21 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; and sister, Betty Taylor (Marian Cagnacci). She was preceded in death by her husband, John R. "Jack" Gagnon; daughter, Debbie Kapser; grandson, Jim Gagnon; and brothers, Alex Taylor and Billy Taylor.
A visitation will be held from 9-11 AM on Friday, March 13, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 345 Bear Christiana Rd., Bear, DE 19701 followed by a Memorial Mass at 11 AM. Interment will follow at All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church at the above address. For directions or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.stranofeeley.com
