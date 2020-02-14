|
Lillian Dorothy Lewandowski
Wilmington - Better known as Dorothy passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 13, surrounded by her loving family.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday, February 19 at 11 am. at St. Hedwig Church, 408 S Harrison St., Wilmington, DE 19805. Friends may call at the church from 10-11. Interment will be in Cathedral Cemetery. For a full obituary please visit, delawarefuneral.com.
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 14 to Feb. 18, 2020