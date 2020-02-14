Services
Krienen-Griffith Funeral Home
1400 Kirkwood Hwy
Wilmington, DE 19805
(302) 994-9614
Calling hours
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Hedwig Church
408 S Harrison St
Wilmington, DE
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Hedwig Church
408 S Harrison St
Wilmington, DE
Lillian Dorothy Lewandowski

Lillian Dorothy Lewandowski Obituary
Lillian Dorothy Lewandowski

Wilmington - Better known as Dorothy passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 13, surrounded by her loving family.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday, February 19 at 11 am. at St. Hedwig Church, 408 S Harrison St., Wilmington, DE 19805. Friends may call at the church from 10-11. Interment will be in Cathedral Cemetery. For a full obituary please visit, delawarefuneral.com.

302-994-9614
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 14 to Feb. 18, 2020
