Lillian Fiigen Hillick
Wilmington - Lillian Fiigen Hillick died on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at the age of 96 in Wilmington, Delaware.
Lillian was born in Perth Amboy, New Jersey on May 23, 1924 to the late Lillian and Lewis E. Lewis. Upon graduating from high school in 1942, she attended I.B.M. and Remington R and Schools of Electronic Accounting. In 1945 Lillian met and married Matthew T. Hillick. Together they managed data processing installations in Cleveland, Ohio, Chicago, Illinois and Dover, Delaware. In 1965 they moved to Wilmington, Delaware where they owned and operated 2 food franchises named Chicken Delight.
Upon Matthew's death in 1987, Lillian worked for Chase Manhattan Bank for five years. Lillian also worked in several local retail stores: Almart, Bradlees and most recently, Kohl's as a jewelry department manager.
Lillian was a life member of Beta Sigma Phi sorority where she held all offices. She was also a member of Questers, an antique study national organization, holding all offices. She was also a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution as well as the Limestone Presbyterian Church in Wilmington, Delaware.
Lillian spent her time doing many things she enjoyed. She was passionate about world history and sharing her experiences. She enjoyed shopping with QVC and watching her favorite western and black and white movies on TMC. Lillian enjoyed family celebrations and never missed sending a card for a birthday or special occasion.
Lillian was preceded in death by her step-daughter, Barbara Charlton. She is survived by her step-son in law, William "Bill" Charlton; four grandchildren, William (Donna), Matthew (Donna), Elizabeth Whitworth and Amanda (Jason); six great grandchildren, William, Venessa, Matthew, Michael, Bridget and Elodie. In addition, Lillian was preceded in death by her longtime companion, Donald Neil. Lillian continued to spend time with Don's daughter, Donna Tusi and her family.
A celebration of Lillian's life will be held at the Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Road, Pike Creek on Tuesday, October 6 at 6:00PM. Interment will be at Alpine Cemetery, Perth Amboy, New Jersey at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Lillian may be made to Limestone Presbyterian Church, 3201 Limestone Road, Wilmington, DE 19808.
