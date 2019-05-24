Services
Ezion Mt Carmel United Church
800 N Walnut St
Wilmington, DE 19801
Viewing
Sunday, May 26, 2019
4:30 PM - 5:45 PM
Ezion Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church
800 N. Walnut St.
Wilmington, DE
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, May 26, 2019
6:00 PM
Ezion Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church
800 N. Walnut St.
Wilmington, DE
View Map
Burial
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Delaware Veterans Cemetery
2465 Chesapeake City Rd.
Bear, DE
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lillian Egerson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lillian G. Egerson


1924 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lillian G. Egerson Obituary
Lillian G. Egerson

Wilmington - age 95 departed this life May 16, 2019. Wife of the late Hobart Egerson; mother of Stanley C. Egerson (Donna); also survived by a host of other family and friends. Funeral 6PM Sun., May 26th at Ezion Mt. Carmel UM Church, 800 N. Walnut St., Wilm, DE 19802; viewing 4:30PM-5:45PM only. Burial 10AM Wed., May 29th in Delaware Veterans Cemetery, Bear, DE. Online Condolences to: congofuneralhome.com 302.652.8887
Published in The News Journal from May 24 to May 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.