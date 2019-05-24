|
|
Lillian G. Egerson
Wilmington - age 95 departed this life May 16, 2019. Wife of the late Hobart Egerson; mother of Stanley C. Egerson (Donna); also survived by a host of other family and friends. Funeral 6PM Sun., May 26th at Ezion Mt. Carmel UM Church, 800 N. Walnut St., Wilm, DE 19802; viewing 4:30PM-5:45PM only. Burial 10AM Wed., May 29th in Delaware Veterans Cemetery, Bear, DE. Online Condolences to: congofuneralhome.com 302.652.8887
Published in The News Journal from May 24 to May 25, 2019