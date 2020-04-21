|
|
Lillian M. Jones
Wilmington - Lillian M. Jones, 86 of Wilmington, Delaware departed this life Monday, April 13, 2020 in the Wilmington Hospital. Ms. Jones worked at the Wilmington Hospital for 40 plus years retiring in 1996. She was a member of Mount Zion AUMP Church.
Survivors: Children: Pastor Clarence L. Dickerson; Angie, LA, Stewart M. Jones; Norfolk, VA, Juanita Dennis, Tania Dickerson-Dryden, and Valerie Jones all of Wilmington, Delaware. (15) Grandchildren, (43) Great-Grandchildren, (2) Great-great Grandchildren
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020