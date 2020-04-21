Services
The House of Wright Mortuary & Cremation Service
208 East 35th Street
Wilmington, DE 19802
(302) 762-8448
Resources
More Obituaries for Lillian Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lillian M. Jones


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lillian M. Jones Obituary
Lillian M. Jones

Wilmington - Lillian M. Jones, 86 of Wilmington, Delaware departed this life Monday, April 13, 2020 in the Wilmington Hospital. Ms. Jones worked at the Wilmington Hospital for 40 plus years retiring in 1996. She was a member of Mount Zion AUMP Church.

Survivors: Children: Pastor Clarence L. Dickerson; Angie, LA, Stewart M. Jones; Norfolk, VA, Juanita Dennis, Tania Dickerson-Dryden, and Valerie Jones all of Wilmington, Delaware. (15) Grandchildren, (43) Great-Grandchildren, (2) Great-great Grandchildren
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lillian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -