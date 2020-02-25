Services
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
Lillian Madison Blansfield Obituary
Lillian Madison Blansfield

New Castle - Lillian M. Blansfield, age 87, of New Castle, DE, passed away on Friday, February 21, 2020, after a short illness. Lillian retired from the State Hospital laundry department in 1990 after many years of dedicated service. Lillian lived at Chelten Apartments in New Castle and was the person who sent out cards to the residents when they were sick or hospitalized. She loved playing the slots and bingo. Her daughter and grandson will have everlasting memories of her.

Lillian is survived by her daughter, Beverly Ellis of Newark, DE; grandson, Jason Ellis of Frederick, MD; sister, Ann Wegrzynowski of Wilmington, DE; sister-in-law, Ann Madison of New Castle, DE; great friends, Sherrie Saponaro, Darlene Poore, Burford May, and Thomas Crum; her friends at Howard Weston Senior Center; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, August & May Madison; husband, Burton Blansfield; brothers, George and August Madison, and cousin, Helen Mitchell.

A visitation will be held Saturday, February 29, 2020, from 9:30-11 AM at Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans Rd., Newark, DE 19702 followed by a service in celebration of Lillian's life at 11 AM. Burial will be held privately at Gracelawn Memorial Park. The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at Christiana Hospital Emergency Room, the nurses on 5B, Seasons Hospice who let Lillian pass away with dignity and grace, and the Millcroft Nursing Home for the loving care provided to Lillian. May God bless each and every one of you. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Howard Weston Senior Center, 1 Bassett Ave., New Castle, DE 19720. For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com

Published in The News Journal from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020
