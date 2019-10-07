|
Lillian S. Rosenthal (nee Spieller)
Claymont - Age 92, passed away Saturday, October 5, 2019.
Born May 12, 1927 in Philadelphia, PA, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Rose (nee Superfine) Spieller.
Preceded in death by her husband, Milton and grandson, Paul; Lillian is survived by her children, Curt, Randy (Jennifer), and Jodi (James); 9 grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be 2:00 pm, Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at the Jewish Community Cemetery, 401 Foulk Road, Wilmington, DE 19803. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the Paul Gevurtz Foundation, P. O. Box 7285, Wilmington, DE 19803.
Schoenberg
Memorial Chapel
Published in The News Journal on Oct. 7, 2019