Lilly Hanninen Graf
Wilmington - Lilly Hanninen Graf, age 96, of Wilmington, DE, passed away on July 9, 2020.
Born in 1923 in Fitzwilliam, NH, she was the daughter of the late John and Liisa Hanninen.
Lilly is survived by her son William A. Graf, II of Wilmington, DE, daughter Janet E. Sieg of Hillsboro, NH, grandchildren Katie and Stuart, great grandchildren Theodor, Alan, August, Laurel and Emma, all of Albany, New York.
Interment will be private at Pinegrove Cemetery in Fitzwilliam, NH.
