Lilly Hanninen Graf
1923 - 2020
Lilly Hanninen Graf

Wilmington - Lilly Hanninen Graf, age 96, of Wilmington, DE, passed away on July 9, 2020.

Born in 1923 in Fitzwilliam, NH, she was the daughter of the late John and Liisa Hanninen.

Lilly is survived by her son William A. Graf, II of Wilmington, DE, daughter Janet E. Sieg of Hillsboro, NH, grandchildren Katie and Stuart, great grandchildren Theodor, Alan, August, Laurel and Emma, all of Albany, New York.

Interment will be private at Pinegrove Cemetery in Fitzwilliam, NH.

For online condolences, please visit chandlerfuneralhome.com






Published in The News Journal from Jul. 25 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
