Lina M. Dougherty
Middletown - "Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of his saints." Lina M. Dougherty, age 66, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. She was born on December 5, 1953, in Panama City, Panama. Lina came to America in 1980 and met and married her husband shortly thereafter. She loved the Lord with all her heart and desired that many would come to know Him. Lina attended Word of Life Church in Newark and was active in the Hispanic community through Ministerios Nuevo Pacto Church in Bear, Delaware, where she was greatly loved and admired. She is remembered by her friends and family as a kind and loving soul who always wore a smile and was ready with a word of encouragement. Lina will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by her husband, John Dougherty; and stepsons, John and Shawn.
Services will be private.
Published in The News Journal from May 27 to May 28, 2020.