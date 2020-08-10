Linda Ann Nichols
Newark - Linda Ann Nichols, age 71, of Newark, DE, passed away on Saturday, August 8, 2020.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 10 am until 11 am on Thursday, August 20, 2020, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 121 West Park Place, Newark, DE, where a funeral service will begin at 11 am. Face masks will be required for all in attendance. Interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Linda's memory to the Helen F. Graham Cancer Center, P.O. Box 1668, Wilmington, DE 19899, or the Delaware Humane Association, 701 A Street, Wilmington, DE 19801.
