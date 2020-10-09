1/1
Linda Bowman Moberg
1947 - 2020
Linda Bowman Moberg

Marietta, GA - Linda Bowman Moberg (née Linda Sue Bowman) passed away on October 7th, 2020 in Marietta, Georgia after a long bout with dementia and breast cancer. She was 73 years old.

Born in Portland, Maine on April 26th, 1947 and raised in Westbrook, Maine, Linda was the only daughter of James Albert Bowman and Alice Brown Bowman. She attended Westbrook High School and Bates College, graduating in 3 years with a degree in Education. She taught English to junior high school students in South Portland, Maine and Stoneham, Massachusetts after college, before turning her attention to raising and educating her two children Lisa and James in Wilmington, Delaware.

Linda was very active in the community at St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Wilmington and a longtime member/sometime president of The Garden Club of Wilmington. She enjoyed traveling, going to the Delaware Theatre Company, going out for a good meal, doing crossword puzzles, and spending countless hours watching her children play sports. She split her time between her home in North Graylyn Crest in Wilmington and her beloved lake house on Little Sebago Lake in Gray, Maine.

Linda is survived by her daughter Lisa, son James, son-in-law Joe, daughter-in-law Lara and grandchildren Caroline, William, Graydon, and Walker. She will be lovingly remembered by all for her quick wit, wry sense of humor, and formidable Scrabble skills.

A memorial service at St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Wilmington, Delaware will be arranged at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in her honor to the Alzheimer's Association or the American Cancer Society.




Published in The News Journal from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2020.
