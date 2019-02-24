|
Linda Brenner
Murrells Inlet, SC - Linda Brenner, 72, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday December 11, 2018 at her home in Murrells Inlet, SC. Linda previously lived in New Castle, DE with her husband, Lance Brenner. She was born on October 29, 1946 in Darby, PA to the late William Rine & Helen Ball Rine.
Linda was an outgoing person with a creative eye. She loved the beach, music and enjoyed time spent on the Marsh Walk, with a nice glass of White Zinfandel. In her free time, she enjoyed crafts and shopping. She will be truly missed by all who had the honor of getting to know her.
Left to cherish her memory are her beloved husband, Lance Brenner of Murrells Inlet and New Castle, DE; their children, Michael Brenner and his girlfriend, Wesley Davidson of Drexel Hill, PA, Kevin Brenner and his wife, Wendy of Middletown, DE & Stacey Richmond and her husband, Thomas of Elkton, MD; her adoring grandchildren, Andrew, Brandon, & Kristi Brenner and Colton Richmond; as well as a large, loving, extended family and many supportive friends and neighbors.
A Celebration of Linda's life will be announced when finalized.
Published in The News Journal on Feb. 24, 2019