Linda C. Crow
Wilmington, DE - Linda C. Crow, 82, of Wilmington, DE, passed away on July 3, 2019. Linda was born in 1937 and raised in Uniontown, PA. She was preceded in death by her mother, Adelaide, and her father, Frank R. Crow, Jr. of Uniontown, PA. She is survived by her brother and sister in-law Harte and Ann Crow, their children Catherine Pfeffer, Andrew Crow, and Peter Crow and their children.
Linda graduated from Winchester Thurston School in Pittsburgh. She then went to Rollins College in Florida where she received a B.A. in Mathematics. She worked at Continental American Life Insurance Company in Newark, DE for 10 years. Linda then attended West Chester University and received a M.S. in Psychology. She was in private practice in Media for over 10 years.
Linda had many interests, but several stand out. She was dedicated to her family and friends. She loved driving to visit relatives and friends. She enjoyed nothing more than bringing these groups together and building relationships within her extended family. Linda was also a lifelong animal lover and over the years shared her life with many pets, especially her dogs, Posey and Maddy, and her cats, Raven and Whist. In addition to her animals Linda was an expert oenophile who enjoyed buying and sharing fine wines.
Linda has served on various committees, including the Academy of Community Music in Fort Washington, the Windybush Civic Association in Wilmington, and the Wine Committee of the University and Whist Club in Wilmington.
A celebration of Linda's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Faithful Friends Animal Society, Wilmington, DE or the Humane Society. To send messages of condolence visit www.mccreryandharra.com
Published in The News Journal on July 7, 2019