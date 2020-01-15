Services
Nolan-Fidale Funeral Home
5980 Chichester Ave
Aston, PA 19014
610-358-3255
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Garnet Valley - Jan 24, 1953 - Jan 09, 2020. Linda E. Matthews, age 66, a resident of Garnet Valley, passed away peacefully on January 9, 2020 at home surrounded by her loved ones.

Linda was raised in Newport, Delaware and graduated from Conrad High School and the University of Delaware with a bachelor's degree in nursing. She was employed as a registered nurse at Crozer-Chester Medical Center. Linda enjoyed reading on the beach, her bible study group, attending Phillies games, gardening, and spending time with her fellow nurses during girl's night out. She also cherished spending time with her family and grandchildren. She attended Brandywine Valley Baptist Church

She was the daughter of the late Horace (Rusty) and Adele Grimes.

SURVIVORS: Her husband of 36 years: Larry K. Matthews; Sons: Sean (Raven) and Scott Matthews; Siblings: Kathy Andrzejewski (Robert), Mark Grimes (Janet), and Susan Strawbridge; and Grandchildren: Jaxon, Declan, and Gemma.

VISITATION: Saturday from 8:45-9:45 am at Brandywine Valley Baptist Church, 7 Mt. Lebanon Rd., Wilmington, DE. Funeral Service: Saturday at 10:00 am at Brandywine Valley Baptist Church. BURIAL: Monday, January 20 at 10:00 am at Lawn Croft Cemetery, Linwood. In Lieu of Flowers: Donations may be made to Cancer Research Institute. cancerreserach.org -- Nelson Fidale Funeral Home
Published in The News Journal from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020
