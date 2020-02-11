|
|
Linda Faye Burridge
Linda Faye Burridge, 72, of Wilmington, Delaware passed away peacefully at her home on February 6, 2020.
Linda was born in West Virginia on November 22, 1947 to Martha Lawhorn and the late Clinton (Clint) Lawhorn. She was married in Delaware on May 28, 1977 to Thomas Lee Burridge and enjoyed a wonderful 42 years of unconditional love together.
She was survived by her two sons and their wives: Joshua and Melanie Burridge, and Raymond and Cassidy Burridge. She was also survived by her four grandchildren: Clayton, Nathan, Alexis and Aubrey.
Linda was one of 7 children. She was proceeded in death by her brother David Lawhorn, brother-in-law Joseph Cartwright and sister-in-law Sharon Lawhorne. She was survived by three brothers; Thomas (Tommy) Lawhorn with his wife Irene Lawhorn, Clinton (CW) Lawhorne, and Jimmy Lawhorn with his wife Colleen Lawhorn. She is also survived by her two sisters and sister-in-law: Angel Cartwright, Mary Banack with her husband Stan Banack, and Debra (Debbie) Lawhorn. She is lovingly remembered by her nieces and nephews, their children, and by the extended Burridge and Lawhorn families.
Known for her love of all animals, especially her two pugs Doc and Snickers, Linda enjoyed taking care of family, helping in any way that she could including with pets. She was also known for her sense of humor and quick wit which created lots of laughter throughout the years. Linda had a passion for many collectables which fueled her desire to travel and see the world. Her favorite job where she gained many lifelong friends was working in the cafeteria at St. Mark's High School for 20+ years. Linda took up golfing later in life and was able to achieve the Delcastle 9-Hole Women's Golf League Division D, 2019 Championship title. As many interests and hobbies as Linda had, her love for her wonderful family and friends was by far the focal point of her life and she lived each day demonstrating that love.
Family and friends are welcome to a memorial celebration of Linda's life from noon to 4pm on Saturday, February 15 at St. Anthony's HNS Italian Club (1812 Howland Drive, Wilmington, DE 19805). A sharing of memories and readings is planned for 1pm.
In lieu of flowers, please consider sending contributions to the honor of Linda Burridge to Faithful Friends Animal Society (12 Germany Drive, Wilmington, DE 19804)
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020