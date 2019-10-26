|
Linda J. Bendler, age 66, of Newark, DE, passed away on Thursday, October 24, 2019.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 5 pm until 7 pm on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at The Town Church, 160 Commerce Drive, Middletown, DE, where a funeral service will begin at 7 pm. Interment will be held privately in Hickory Grove Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Linda's memory to MARKINC Ministries, 2880 Summit Bridge Road, Bear, DE 19701.
