Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes & Crematory - Middletown
275 E Main St
Middletown, DE 19709
(302) 378-0300
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
The Town Church
160 Commerce Drive
Middletown, DE
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
7:00 PM
The Town Church
160 Commerce Drive
Middletown, DE
Linda J. Bendler

Linda J. Bendler Obituary
Linda J. Bendler, age 66, of Newark, DE, passed away on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

A visitation for family and friends will be held from 5 pm until 7 pm on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at The Town Church, 160 Commerce Drive, Middletown, DE, where a funeral service will begin at 7 pm. Interment will be held privately in Hickory Grove Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Linda's memory to MARKINC Ministries, 2880 Summit Bridge Road, Bear, DE 19701.

To sign guest book, visit: spicermullikin.com

SPICER-MULLIKIN

FUNERAL HOMES

& CREMATORY

302-378-0300
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019
