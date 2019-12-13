|
|
Linda J. Jabluszewski
Bear - Linda J. Jabluszewski, age 66, of Bear, DE, passed away suddenly at her home on Wednesday, December 11, 2019.
Born in Glenolden, PA, Linda was the daughter of Mary (Pingar) Nemchik and the late Paul Nemchik. For 20 years, she worked at MAB Paints, retiring in the accounts receivable department. She was a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church and a frequent shopper of the Lancaster outlets.
She will be dearly missed by her husband, Thomas Jabluszewski, Jr.; her son, Michael B. Baker of Bear, DE; her daughters, Colleen Leclerc (Nick) of Hillsborough, NJ and Lisa Baker (Kenny Contrisciane) of West Chester, PA; her granddaughter, Alicia; and her mother, Mary Nemchik of Glenolden, PA. Also surviving are her sisters, Gloria Simon of Conway, SC, Marie Bilaski (John) of Aston, PA, and Lorraine Kloton (Steve) of Milmont Park, PA; nieces, Jennifer, Jackie, and Michelle; and nephews, Johnny, Matt, Andrew, and Jeff.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, December 23rd at 11:30 AM at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 345 Bear-Christiana Road Bear, DE, where friends are invited to visitation after 10:30 AM. Entombment will follow at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Bear, DE. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the Vietnam Veterans of America at www.vva.org. Condolences may be made by visiting MealeyFuneralHomes.com
Published in The News Journal from Dec. 13 to Dec. 20, 2019