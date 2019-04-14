|
Linda J. Miller
Hartly - Linda J. Miller, age 70, of Hartly, DE, passed away at home on Tuesday, April 9, 2019.
Born in Washington, D.C. on December 2, 1948, she was a daughter of the late Joseph Lawrence and Lillie Jane (Mullen) Wathen, Sr. Linda dedicated her life as a talented and loving homemaker to her husband and three daughters.
A creative mind, crocheting and knitting were a love for Linda. She enjoyed baking for her family and friends. Linda's pride and joy was her grandson, Colton, who was the apple of her eye. She will always be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and dear friend to many.
In addition to her parents, Linda was preceded in death by her sister, Margaret Monahan. She is survived by her husband of 31 years, AtLee "Lee" J. Miller; daughters, Tanya (Betzy) Hughes (Lawton), Karen Startt (Jeff), Teresa Lee (Paul), all of Smyrna; grandson, Colton Hughes; and siblings, Elaine Blacker of Chambersburg, PA and Joseph Lawrence Wathen, Jr. (Deborah) of La Plata, MD.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 10 am until 11 am on Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 275 East Main Street, Middletown, DE, where a Celebration of Life will begin at 11 am. Interment will be held privately.
