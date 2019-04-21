|
Linda J. Proskow
Wilmington - Linda J. Proskow, 61, of Wilmington passed away peacefully at her son's home on Sunday, March 10, 2019, after a long battle with breast cancer.
To honor Linda and share stories, a Celebration of Life will be held on April 27, 2019 in Newark. Please contact Michael at (267) 640-7560 to confirm attendance. In lieu of flowers, please consider sending contributions to the Helen Graham Cancer Center, 13 Reads Way New Castle, DE 19720, made payable to Christiana Care Health System and with Linda's name in the memo line. Full obituary is on Mealeyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 21 to Apr. 24, 2019