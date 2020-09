Linda Kingshill AndruszkiewiczWilmington - Our beloved sister Linda K. Andruszkiewicz passed away at her home on September 14, 2020. She is survived by her brothers Bruce (Susan) and Peter (Barbara). She is also survived by two nieces, one nephew and three great nieces. She will be buried with her husband Paul in Queens, NY. A memorial service will be held at a later date.For update on services and for online condolences, please visit www.chandlerfuneralhome.com