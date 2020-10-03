Linda Lee (Boyer) Dieckman
Phoenix, AZ - With great sadness, the family of Linda Lee (Boyer) Dieckman, 78, of Phoenix, Arizona, shares the news of her passing on August 31, 2020, after a courageous six-year battle with lung cancer. Linda, a beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, was born on October 10, 1941, in Wilmington, Delaware, to parents Howard and Ruby Boyer.
Linda is survived and dearly missed by her son, Eric (Sarah) Dieckman of Glendale, AZ, her two grandchildren, John "Jack" Dieckman and Annelise "Annie" Dieckman of Glendale, AZ, and her sister, Gayle (Bill) Annand of Lewes, DE, as well as several nieces and nephews.
Linda graduated from Conrad High School in Wilmington, and attended both the University of Delaware and the University of Cincinnati, where she earned a political science degree. After college, Linda resided in many locations including Cincinnati, Mexico City, Milwaukee, and Atlanta. While in Milwaukee, she used her entrepreneurial talent to start a successful interior design business, Innovative Interiors. After working with La Quinta Inn and Suites in Atlanta, Linda transferred with the company to Phoenix in July 1995, where she happily remained.
For many years, Linda was devoted to the Volunteer Nonprofit Service Association (VNSA), working year-round to prepare for the annual used book sale. Her dedicated service and generous heart benefited countless individuals and led to cherished friendships with fellow volunteers. Linda also loved playing bridge with her special group of friends, as well as traveling, reading, playing tennis, tending her beautiful flower gardens, watching every AZ Diamondbacks game, cooking and baking. Her amazing holiday meals and legendary chocolate chip cookies will never be forgotten!
But Linda's greatest passion was her family, and nothing brought her more joy than cheering on her grandchildren at every school, sporting, scouting, and milestone event. Even through chemo treatments, Linda rarely missed one of Jack's baseball games and maintained a longstanding Scrabble competition with Annie. She shared her love of the arts with her grandkids, creating wonderful memories at theatre and musical events. Her pride in her son's career as an airline pilot was multiplied when her grandson followed in his father's footsteps. One of her happiest moments was being Jack's passenger on a flight to Sedona last January. Of all the gifts Linda gave her family, the greatest was her incredible example of love, generosity, positivity through adversity, strength and grace.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Linda's memory to Hospice of the Valley, 1510 E. Flower Street, Phoenix, AZ 85014 or online at HOV.org/donate
for online condolences and information for her Celebration of Life on Saturday, October 10th at 2:00 pm.