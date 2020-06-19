Linda Lou Walter Ohles
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Linda Lou Walter Ohles

Linda Lou Walter Ohles passed away May 27, 2020, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne Indiana after a brief battle with cancer. She was born September 21, 1938. Linda was a graduate of Rye Country Day School in Rye NY and Cornell University in Ithaca NY, and went on to complete her post-graduate work at University of Delaware in Newark Delaware, where she lived for over forty years. She was a longtime employee of the Nursing School of Wilmington, The Medical Center of Delaware, and Christiana Care Health System. Linda was a member of St. James Episcopal Church in Wilmington Delaware.

Mom was creative throughout her life, enjoying many arts and crafts including oil painting, cross stitching, and gardening, as well as cooking. She enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She retired in Delaware in 2003 and moved to Peru Indiana to be near family.

Linda was preceded by her husband Fredric Elliott Ohles and is survived by her children Kathie (Randy) Stiers and Chris (Shelba) Ohles; five grandchildren Robin (Wyatt) Stiers-Rondot, Kiley Stiers, Crystal (Shawn) Van Nort, Rebecca (Chris) Lindgren, and Fredric Ohles; and four great grandchildren Jax Van Nort, Evie Van Nort, Cadence Smith, and Everett Lindgren.

Funeral services will be private. Linda will be laid to rest at St. James Episcopal Church in Mill Creek Hundred, Wilmington Delaware. The family asks that in lieu of flowers donations be made to the American Cancer Society.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved