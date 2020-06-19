Linda Lou Walter Ohles
Linda Lou Walter Ohles passed away May 27, 2020, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne Indiana after a brief battle with cancer. She was born September 21, 1938. Linda was a graduate of Rye Country Day School in Rye NY and Cornell University in Ithaca NY, and went on to complete her post-graduate work at University of Delaware in Newark Delaware, where she lived for over forty years. She was a longtime employee of the Nursing School of Wilmington, The Medical Center of Delaware, and Christiana Care Health System. Linda was a member of St. James Episcopal Church in Wilmington Delaware.
Mom was creative throughout her life, enjoying many arts and crafts including oil painting, cross stitching, and gardening, as well as cooking. She enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She retired in Delaware in 2003 and moved to Peru Indiana to be near family.
Linda was preceded by her husband Fredric Elliott Ohles and is survived by her children Kathie (Randy) Stiers and Chris (Shelba) Ohles; five grandchildren Robin (Wyatt) Stiers-Rondot, Kiley Stiers, Crystal (Shawn) Van Nort, Rebecca (Chris) Lindgren, and Fredric Ohles; and four great grandchildren Jax Van Nort, Evie Van Nort, Cadence Smith, and Everett Lindgren.
Funeral services will be private. Linda will be laid to rest at St. James Episcopal Church in Mill Creek Hundred, Wilmington Delaware. The family asks that in lieu of flowers donations be made to the American Cancer Society.
Published in The News Journal from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.