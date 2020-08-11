Linda M. Miller
Wilmington - Linda M. Miller, age 83, of Wilmington, DE, formerly of Canton, PA, passed away on August 8, 2020.
Born in 1936 in Canton, PA she was the daughter of the late Lynden and Pauline McConnell. Linda was a graduate of Canton High School and Goldey Beacom College and attended the Life Long Learning Institute. She began her career as a secretary for Dupont. After raising her family she began working again in the office of Hanby Middle School. Later during retirement she worked as a receptionist at Shipley Manor. Linda was a member of Aldersgate Methodist Church, part of the Altar Guild, volunteer at the Red Cross, and member of the DuPont Country Club. She enjoyed reading, gardening, going to Bethany Beach, the theatre, and was an avid Philly sports fan. Linda was a devoted mother and grandmother who enjoyed spending time with her family and loved attending her grandchildren's sports activities and school events. She was always active and loved learning new things and took classes until she could not drive anymore, but that didn't stop her. She started taking paratransit and enjoyed the many people she met.
She is predeceased by her husband Charles Miller, Jr. Survived by her children Andrew (Teresa) Miller of Wilmington, DE, Stephen (Joell) Miller of Wimington, DE, and Daniel (Rebecca) Miller of Landenberg, PA, grandchildren Sam, Tara, Riley, Naomi and Chase, her brothers Thomas (Dee Dee) McConnell of Lake Wales, FL, and David (Janie) McConnell of Dunkansville, PA, and her beloved cat Darby.
Viewing will Sunday August 16, 2020 from 1:00-2:00PM at Chandler Funeral Home, 2506 Concord Pike, Wilmington, DE. Funeral service will be private.
Covid-19 protocols will be followed. Masks will be required to enter the building, social distancing will be observed, as well as the wearing of masks at all times.
