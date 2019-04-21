|
Linda Pace
Newark - Linda Pace, age 94, of Newark, DE, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 16, 2019.
She was born in Marion, KY, daughter of the late William and Myrtle (Tabor) Whitt.
Linda was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She adored animals and was a fantastic cook. She was known for her feisty personality and will be remembered for her willingness and ability to take care of everything and everyone.
She is survived by her daughter, Pat Barone and her husband, Phillip; her granddaughter, Lisa Davis and her husband, Michael; and her two great-grandchildren, Natalie and Ryan Davis.
In addition to her parents, Linda was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 70 years, Harry Pace.
Linda's family would like to thank the staff of Brandywine Nursing Home, especially Beth and Kira; and the staff of Compassionate Care Hospice, both for the kind and compassionate support that they provided.
Services for Linda will be held privately with her family.
Contributions in her memory can be made to Faithful Friends, 12 Germay Drive, Wilmington, DE 19804 or to Compassionate Care Hospice, c/o Amedisys Foundation, 3854 American Way, Suite A, Baton Rouge, LA 70816.
Doherty Funeral Homes
302-999-8277
To offer condolences, visit:
www.dohertyfh.com
Published in The News Journal on Apr. 21, 2019