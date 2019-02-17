Services
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
(302) 731-5459
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Ebenezer United Methodist Church
525 Polly Drummond Hill Road
Newark, DE
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Ebenezer United Methodist Church
525 Polly Drummond Hill Road
Newark, DE
Linda S. Wolfe

Newark - Linda Spelsberg Wolfe, age 78, passed away peacefully on December 8, 2018.

A Celebration of Life memorial service will be held at 11 am on Saturday, February 23, 2019, at Ebenezer United Methodist Church, 525 Polly Drummond Hill Road, Newark, DE, 19711, where family and friends are invited to visit beginning at 10 am. Please come as you are - comfortable and/or colorful clothing is welcomed. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Linda's memory may be made to Ebenezer U.M. Church Charity Fund at the address above. For expanded obituary, directions, or to send an online condolence visit, www.stranofeeley.com

Published in The News Journal on Feb. 17, 2019
