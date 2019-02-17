|
Linda S. Wolfe
Newark - Linda Spelsberg Wolfe, age 78, passed away peacefully on December 8, 2018.
A Celebration of Life memorial service will be held at 11 am on Saturday, February 23, 2019, at Ebenezer United Methodist Church, 525 Polly Drummond Hill Road, Newark, DE, 19711, where family and friends are invited to visit beginning at 10 am. Please come as you are - comfortable and/or colorful clothing is welcomed. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Linda's memory may be made to Ebenezer U.M. Church Charity Fund at the address above. For expanded obituary, directions, or to send an online condolence visit, www.stranofeeley.com
Strano & Feeley
Family Funeral Home
302-731-5459
Published in The News Journal on Feb. 17, 2019