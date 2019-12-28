|
Linda W. Pione
Wilmington - Linda W. Pione, age 71, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 26, 2019.
She was born in Wilmington to the late Riley and Ellen Watson. Linda was a member of the last graduating class of the old William Penn HS. She worked for Bell Atlantic starting in 1981 as an operator; then becoming Verizon, retired as an administrative assistant in 2000 due to a disability. Linda was an active member of Calvary Presbyterian Church, where she sang in the choir. She enjoyed knitting, playing solitaire but mostly playing the slots at Delaware Park. Bringing her the most joy was her time with her family especially her young nieces and nephews.
Her husband of 52 years, Albert Pione died in December of 2018. Linda is survived by her son Richard C. Pione and a daughter Shannon M. Pione, both of Wilmington; siblings, Elaine Watson, Daniel Watson and Jennifer Morgan and her cherished nieces and nephews.
Linda's family would like to express their sincere gratitude to all that cared and loved her over the past six years especially Gina Thomas.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to Calvary Presbyterian Church, 701 S Maryland Ave, Wilmington, DE 19804.
A visitation will be held on Sunday, January 5, beginning at 1 pm with a memorial service to follow at 2 pm, at McCrery & Harra Funeral Homes, 3924 Concord Pike, Wilmington. Burial will be held privately.
For online condolences visit:
www.mccreryandharra.com
Published in The News Journal from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019