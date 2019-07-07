|
Linnaeus Lamborn "Linn" Hoopes, Jr.
Arden - Linnaeus Lamborn "Linn" Hoopes, Jr., age 87, passed away on Sunday, June 30 in his hometown of Arden, DE.
Linn was born on March 29, 1932, the only child of the late Linnaeus L., Sr and Lurena (Mortlock) Hoopes, who were among the early supporters of the Arden communities and ideals.
After graduating from Arden School and P.S. DuPont High, Linn served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War, then graduated from U of DE. First partnering with his father, then with his youngest son, he built and grew Hoopes Real Estate, LLC., where he was a respected licensed broker, property manager and landlord. Linn was a past president of the Brandywine Antique Automobile Association and enjoyed car restoration, traveling, adventuring, camping and exploring with his family. As a parent, he actively led ACRA trips-the same adventures he participated in as a boy.
He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Lillian Elaine (Weber) Hoopes and her daughter, Rae Tucker. He is further survived by sons, Randy of Arden, Greg (Jocelyn) of Kirkwood, PA, Mitch (Ayse) of Smyrna all with his first wife, Marcia Jones; and Zach (Leah) of Chadds Ford, PA from his marriage to Sue Custer. Step-grandchildren include, Anne, Christian, Eddie and Chase.
Interment will be held privately in Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Linn's memory to the Arden Craft Shop Museum. LINK: http://www.ardencraftshopmuseum.com/
Published in The News Journal on July 7, 2019